Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will not restore a $7.25 billion settlement between merchants and Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. over credit card transaction fees.

The justices did not comment Monday in leaving place a ruling by the federal appeals court in New York that tossed out the settlement in a lawsuit that began in 2005.

A group of 19 merchants and trade groups claimed in the lawsuit that Visa and MasterCard conspired to fix fees charged to stores for handling credit card payments.

A federal judge approved a settlement in 2013, but some retailers and consumer groups objected.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the proposed settlement was unfair to merchants that wouldn’t have received any money.

The Associated Press