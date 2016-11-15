COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The maker of the documentary film “Super Size Me” is preparing to test out a new fast-food restaurant concept in Columbus.

Morgan Spurlock is planning a four-day, pop-up restaurant called “Holy Chicken!” beginning Saturday. He picked Columbus because it’s known for its role as a national test market.

Spurlock calls the concept a “mission-driven, farm-to-table, all-natural, TranspareLocaLicious” (tranz-PAYR’-eh-loh-keh-LISH’-uhs) “chicken experience.”

Spurlock’s 2004 documentary was nominated for an Academy Award. The film chronicled the detrimental physical and psychological effects of Spurlock eating only McDonald’s food for 30 days.

He says “Holy Chicken!” features sandwiches and tenders made from natural, free-range chickens, as well as locally sourced and locally produced beverages.