Management columnist from London’s The Financial Times attacks CEO of Starbucks for bad business verbiage and devaluing the meaning of core words, among other things. In other news, Smelly wood, pricey repairs, Amazon’s Treasure Truck a hit, and more.

Seattle’s business titans are often in the international spotlight, and sometimes the glare can be harsh.

Take, for instance, a piece last Sunday in London’s The Financial Times, where longtime management columnist Lucy Kellaway, a regular critic of “ugly business jargon,” reflected on “How I lost my 25-year battle against corporate claptrap.”

The worst of the worst, according to Kellaway?

Let her tell it in her own unsparing way: “Howard Schultz is a champion in the bullshit space.”

After singling out the Starbucks executive chairman, she goes on to reflect that he “has provided me with more material for columns than any other executive alive or dead. Yet he is still at it, and still outdoing himself. Earlier this year, he announced that the new Starbucks Roasteries were ‘delivering an immersive, ultra-premium, coffee-forward experience.’ ”

In Kellaway’s judgment, “In this ultra-premium, jargon-forward twaddle, the only acceptable word is ‘an.’ ”

She indicts Schultz for not only obscuring or overhyping with bad business verbiage, but for devaluing the meaning of core words. “He has shown the way in the upping of the emotional ante … Thus, he recently sent an email to the 100,000 or so U.S. staff, most of whom he has never met and many of whom earn about $10 an hour, with the signoff “know that I send you my love and respect.”

Kellaway acknowledged that neither Schultz’s language nor her criticism has prevented him from making lots of money and “making a difference to the way half the world lives and drinks. It is largely thanks to him that we all wander around the streets carrying cardboard buckets of pale brown stuff that we slurp through plastic lids.”

Starbucks had no comment, jargon-forward or otherwise.

— Rami Grunbaum: rgrunbaum@seattletimes.com

Amazon rolls out its treasures

Another Seattle-brewed Amazon.com experiment is going beyond its Seattle proving ground: the Treasure Truck.

It’s a truck that rolls through city neighborhoods carrying large quantities of only one item, usually heavily discounted (at one point it was GoPro cameras, 64 percent off.).

The e-commerce giant texts those who have signed up for notifications, telling them what product is on offer that day. They can buy it using the mobile Amazon app, and pick it up at the truck. It’s yet another case of Amazon doing what it does: coming up with new ways of selling things, even if they sound a little zany.

Has it worked? Amazon says the truck, which debuted as a pilot in 2015 but officially launched last year, has been a hit in Seattle — its sole location until now — motivating impromptu purchases of everything from Harry Potter books to video games and steaks.

The company didn’t disclose anything more than the fact that it’s taking it to other cities. That may be a sign that the initiative is creating some value, in buzz or otherwise.

Now, we don’t know exactly what cities the Treasure Truck will visit. In typical Amazon fashion, the company said on its website it “won’t spill the beans about where and when — but stay tuned.”

— Ángel González: agonzalez@seattletimes.com

Smelly wood causes pricey repairs

Seattle-based Weyerhaeuser has an expensive problem with smelly wood.

The company said it’s going to spend $50 million to $60 million to replace some framing in new homes and halt manufacturing of parts because customers have complained about an odor omitted by some wooden I-joists.

The problem began in December, when Weyerhaeuser started using a new formula to make its Flak Jacket coating, which covers the I-joists and helps prevent the wood — commonly used in floor and roof framing — from burning.

The new coating includes formaldehyde-based resin, and has been used in the basements of about 2,200 new homes that are under construction or have been recently completed. Most of the homes haven’t been lived in yet.

Videos posted by the company show the new coating can prevent wood from burning at 1,000-degree heat for seven minutes. But formaldehyde has been linked to issues in other products, like laminate flooring made in China. Consumer Reports says the substance has a “pickle-like” smell.

In a statement, the company said it’s halted production of the new coating and will replace or fix any affected joists already in homes. It’s sold $9 million in Flak Jacket coating since changing the formula to the smelly one, but the cost of replacing the joists and halting the production will total $50 million to $60 million.

The company points out that is still a tiny share of its net sales, which totaled $6.4 billion last year. Investors apparently agreed, sending Weyerhaeuser shares up 2 percent on Wednesday despite the previous evening’s announcement.

“We deeply regret the disruption and inconvenience this situation has caused,” CEO Doyle Simons said in a statement. “Our top priority is to take care of our customers and their customers. We are absolutely committed to doing the right thing and resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”

— Mike Rosenberg: mrosenberg@seattletimes.com

Microsoft rethinks new update’s name

Microsoft is having second thoughts about the best word for the season between summer and winter.

The Redmond company’s next update to Windows 10 is named the “Fall Creators Update,” meant to distinguish the upcoming features in the operating system from those that arrived in the plain old “Creators Update” earlier this year.

But the Microsoft watchers at Windows Central earlier this week noticed that company websites in the U.K., India, Australia and elsewhere had started referring to the “Autumn Creators Update.”

The tweak made some sense. While “fall” is often used in the U.S., “autumn” is the favored term for most of the English-speaking world.

That gave hope to some of the Southern Hemisphere’s 800 million residents, who don’t experience “fall” until March, that more changes might be afoot to make the brand slapped on the world’s most popular computer software relevant to them.

As one Brazilian blogger put it: “And here, will there be a name that corresponds to our season that begins in September — spring?”

Alas, it is not to be.

This reporter asked Microsoft’s public-relations team on Monday whether the Southern Hemisphere would get its own Windows 10 branding.

Two days later, the company replied: the “Autumn” references were errors that have been corrected. It was likely a mistake by someone updating the Microsoft U.K. site and the other English-language portals, the company says. The Fall Creators Update will remain the Fall Creators Update around the world.

Windows updates are among the many places Microsoft has replaced technical speak (remember Windows Service Packs?) with brand names, although these might mean little to its main audience of business-software buyers.

A set of security tools in Windows 10 was given the mouth-filling designation Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection. A souped-up login screen became Windows Hello.

To get a bit more obtuse, a software bundle that included Windows, along with Office and some other business tools, was dubbed Secure Productive Enterprise.

But the marketing machine marches on.

Last month, just a year after Secure Productive Enterprise name was unveiled, that set of software was restyled Microsoft 365.

— Matt Day: mday@seattletimes.com

Trump aide praises Amazon

President Donald Trump hasn’t had the friendliest things to sayabout Amazon.com, the company founded by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos. At one point during the presidential campaign, Trump said Amazon had a “huge antitrust problem.”

At least one other member of the administration, however, seems to hold Amazon in high regard.

Linda McMahon, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, on Wednesday visited the e-commerce giant’s headquarters in Seattle. At a news conference, McMahon praised the company — which has made a big business out of letting independent merchants sell on its website — as an enabler of entrepreneurship.

“It’s exciting to see all the things that Amazon is doing,” said administrator McMahon, who co-founded WWE, the wrestling and entertainment empire.

When asked about her boss’ occasionally hostile stance toward Amazon, McMahon said that she sees the company providing ample “opportunities for small businesses,” giving them the means to sell and distribute their goods. “You can see in some of the data already that’s been very positive.”

McMahon was meeting with Peter Faricy, vice president of Amazon Marketplace, the platform where third-party merchants sell their wares on the e-commerce giant’s site. The business has grown to become one of Amazon’s so-called “pillars” — a multibillion-dollar enterprise that now accounts for half of the goods sold on Amazon.com. Amazon also handles logistics for many of these merchants.

McMahon and Faricy met with various small-business operators on Amazon, including Spencer Lindsay, a security guard who works on Amazon’s campus and sells barbecue sauce online.

Kristin Rae, who runs Inspire International, a travel luggage business, out of her home in Normal, Illinois, said that “the ability to sit down with the administrator was huge,” especially for tiny businesses like hers.