As Macy’s grapples with the turmoil roiling the department store business, the retailer has begun discussing a potential deal with an ambitious rival.

Macy’s has received a takeover approach from Hudson’s Bay Co., the Canadian owner of Saks, people briefed on the matter said Friday. Talks between the two companies are at an early stage and may still fall apart or lead to a partnership of some kind rather than a sale.

Shares of Macy’s rose as much as 12 percent Friday, its biggest intraday gain since Aug. 11, according to Bloomberg. It closed the session up 6.4 percent at $32.69.

The preliminary discussions are set against the continuing woes of Macy’s, the country’s biggest department store. Once a retail titan, the company has struggled to remain relevant as e-commerce and discount retailers have decimated the traditional brick-and-mortar business.

Last month, Macy’s announced plans to cut more than 10,000 jobs and close stores, including one at the Everett Mall.

Since the recession, shoppers have been trained to hunt for bargains. Discount stores and outlet malls have flourished. Traditional stores have been forced to respond by trimming their prices, which cuts into their margins.

Departments stores have been hit especially hard — and in particular Macy’s, which has resorted to offering year-round sales. What has emerged, analysts say, is a virtual race to the bottom, with shoppers becoming accustomed to discounts and forgoing paying full price.

Macy’s troubles have drawn the attention of a prominent activist hedge fund, Starboard Value, which has urged Macy’s to generate cash by selling the real estate sitting underneath its stores. Starboard had previously estimated the value of that land at about $21 billion.

Macy’s market value, by comparison, stood at just under $11 billion as of Friday morning.

The company’s suitor, Hudson’s Bay Co., is far smaller — its market value was about $1.9 billion — but is known for its bold steps. The Canadian retailer has assembled a growing empire that includes the Hudson’s Bay department store chain, Lord & Taylor and its crown jewel, Saks.

And Hudson’s Bay’s governor and executive chairman, Richard Baker, has shown little fear of using debt: In November 2014, the Canadian company borrowed nearly $4 billion against Saks’s Fifth Avenue flagship in midtown Manhattan.

Financing a bid for Macy’s may be trickier, however, because the U.S. retailer carries about $6.5 billion in long-term debt. That may mean that Hudson’s Bay will have to bring in a partner or borrow against more of its real estate holdings.

A spokesman for Hudson’s Bay declined to comment on the talks, which were reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

“We do not comment on rumors and speculation,” a representative for Macy’s said.