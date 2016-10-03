MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses on strike at five Allina Health hospitals in Minnesota are voting on the company’s latest proposal to get them back to work.

In two previous votes this summer, union negotiators recommended that members reject Allina’s offer. Union leaders haven’t directed its 4,800 members on how to vote Monday. Health insurance was the main issue that led to the strike that began Labor Day.

This latest round of voting will be tallied differently to previous votes. Minnesota Nurses Association spokesman Rick Fuentes says nurses’ votes at all five Twin Cities’ hospitals will be counted together, rather than at separate facilities.

The hospitals affected by the strike include Abbott Northwestern and Phillips Eye Institute in Minneapolis, United in St. Paul, Mercy in Coon Rapids and Unity in Fridley.