NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Akorn Inc., up $2.73 to $32.50

The generic drugmaker continued to climb after it confirmed it’s talking to Germany’s Fresenius Kabi about a potential sale.

Straight Path Communications Inc., up $55.16 to $91.64

The wireless spectrum license company agreed to be bought by AT&T for $95.63 a share in stock, or $1.25 billion.

Swift Transportation Inc., up $4.75 to $24.77

The trucking company agreed to buy competitor Knight Transportation in an all-stock deal.

Intrawest Holdings Inc., down $1.70 to $23.60

The ski resort company agreed to be taken private in a deal worth $23.75 a share, or $945 million.

Rent-A-Center Inc., up 69 cents to $10.29

The lease-to-own furniture and appliance company shook up its business and said founder Mark Speese is returning as CEO.

Mondelez International Inc., up 22 cents to $44.40

The Wall Street Journal said the Oreo cookie maker could replace longtime CEO Irene Rosenfeld.

BHP Billiton Ltd., up $1.29 to $38.26

A firm linked to activist investor Paul Singer disclosed a stake in the company and pushed for changes to its structure.

Noble Energy Inc., up 73 cents to $35.31

Energy company stocks rose as the price of oil continued its recent recovery.