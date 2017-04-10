NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Akorn Inc., up $2.73 to $32.50
The generic drugmaker continued to climb after it confirmed it’s talking to Germany’s Fresenius Kabi about a potential sale.
Straight Path Communications Inc., up $55.16 to $91.64
Most Read Stories
- Teacher, boy die when husband opens fire in California class VIEW
- Video of passenger getting dragged off flight sparks uproar WATCH
- After abuse allegations, Ed Murray's political foes may see opening in Seattle mayoral race
- Marshawn Lynch return saga taking some predictably strange turns
- Taller buildings coming: Seattle council approves upzone in downtown, South Lake Union
The wireless spectrum license company agreed to be bought by AT&T for $95.63 a share in stock, or $1.25 billion.
Swift Transportation Inc., up $4.75 to $24.77
The trucking company agreed to buy competitor Knight Transportation in an all-stock deal.
Intrawest Holdings Inc., down $1.70 to $23.60
The ski resort company agreed to be taken private in a deal worth $23.75 a share, or $945 million.
Rent-A-Center Inc., up 69 cents to $10.29
The lease-to-own furniture and appliance company shook up its business and said founder Mark Speese is returning as CEO.
Mondelez International Inc., up 22 cents to $44.40
The Wall Street Journal said the Oreo cookie maker could replace longtime CEO Irene Rosenfeld.
BHP Billiton Ltd., up $1.29 to $38.26
A firm linked to activist investor Paul Singer disclosed a stake in the company and pushed for changes to its structure.
Noble Energy Inc., up 73 cents to $35.31
Energy company stocks rose as the price of oil continued its recent recovery.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.