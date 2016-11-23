HOUSTON (AP) — A strong, fast-moving storm temporarily grounded flights in the Houston metro region during one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday ordered that flights be grounded at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston as severe weather passed through. The order later was lifted.

The FAA reports that arriving flights are experiencing delays of about 15 minutes.

AAA projects that 3.9 million Texans will travel at least 50 miles from home for the Thanksgiving holiday, an increase of 160,000 travelers from last year.

AAA estimates that nationally about 49 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, the most since 2007.