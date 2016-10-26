CLEVELAND (AP) — A stolen base in the World Series means free tacos for everyone next week at Taco Bell.

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor stole second in the bottom of the first inning in Tuesday night’s Game 1 of the Fall Classic, a 6-0 Indians win over the Chicago Cubs.

The fast food chain has named Lindor its “Taco Hero” because the swipe has kicked in Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Under the deal, participating Taco Bell locations will hand out a free Doritos Locos Taco to fans on Nov. 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

This is the fifth time Taco Bell has run the promotion since 2007.