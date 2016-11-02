NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks were on pace for a seventh consecutive day of losses on Wednesday, as worries over the U.S. presidential election and weaker oil prices shook investor confidence.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average lost 20 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,020 as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost two points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,110 and the Nasdaq composite fell two points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 5,153.

ELECTION WATCH: Like most of the public, investors have their eyes glued to the presidential race, as polls between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have tightened. The narrowing in the race has brought more uncertainty. Gold and bond prices have risen. The VIX, a volatility measure dubbed the “fear gauge” for Wall Street, jumped 14 percent on Tuesday to its highest level since June. It was up another 1 percent early Wednesday.

The Mexican peso, which has become a de facto proxy for Trump’s chances to win the election, has fallen steadily against the U.S. dollar since Friday. Investors expect that Mexico’s economy would be negatively impacted by a Trump administration.

QUOTABLE: “The lead-up to the U.S. presidential election was always expected to be lively but the events of the last couple of days has seriously taken its toll on investor sentiment,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

FED WATCH: Aside from the election cliffhanger, the Federal Reserve will wrap up a two-day meeting on Wednesday. With the election just six days away, the Fed will likely keep a low profile to try to ensure it doesn’t become part of the debate at the close of a tumultuous political campaign. As a result, it’s expected to keep interest rates unchanged, though it may signal in its policy statement that a rate hike is likely at the next meeting in mid-December, as many expect.

LET’S PLAY: Video game publisher Electronic Arts jumped $3.47, or 4.5 percent, to $81.31 after the company’s quarterly results beat analysts’ expectations.

ENERGY: U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 82 cents to $45.86 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 77 cents at $47.37 a barrel.

BONDS AND CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 103.26 yen from 103.97 yen, while the euro rose to $1.1098 from $1.1062. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.82 percent from 1.83 percent the day before.