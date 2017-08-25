NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose around the world Friday, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was on pace for its first winning week in the last three.

It’s been a relatively quiet week so far, with a calendar light on market-moving events and fewer shares trading hands than is typical. Investors have been waiting to hear from the heads of two of the world’s most influential central banks, who are speaking at a symposium today, though many analysts expect minimal reaction from the market.

KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,444 as of 11:05 a.m. Eastern time. Gains were widespread, with 10 of the 11 sectors that make up the index higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,823, the Nasdaq composite slipped 6, or 0.1 percent, to 6,265 and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was close to flat.

CENTRAL BANK WATCH: Economists and central bankers around the world have gathered in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a symposium that has been the source of fireworks for markets in past years, when central bankers used the forum to signal big changes in policy. This year, though, most economists are expecting no big surprises.

Up first was Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. The S&P 500 had only a minor reaction after she began speaking at 10 a.m. Eastern time. In her speech, she focused on regulation of the financial industry and gave no indication of changes to interest-rate policy.

The European Central Bank’s head, Mario Draghi, will speak at 3 p.m. Eastern time. Europe’s economy has been improving, and investors are waiting to hear if Draghi will give any hint about when his central bank may turn the spigot on its stimulus.

IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT: Autodesk, which makes design software, jumped to one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting stronger revenue and a milder loss for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It rose $4.34, or 3.9 percent, to $114.95.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: Japan’s Nikkei 225 index picked up 0.5 percent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.2 percent and South Korea’s Kospi edged up by 0.1 percent. Stock indexes in France, Germany and London were all up less than 0.1 percent.

MEANDERING WAYS: The stock market has been winding up and down since the S&P 500 set a record earlier this month. Stronger-than-expected earnings reports from big U.S. companies have helped to support the market, while worries about politics have intermittently chipped away at confidence.

The S&P 500 is on pace for a 0.8 percent rise this week, following losses of 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent the last two weeks.

President Donald Trump plans to make a push next week to overhaul the tax system, with a stop in Springfield, Missouri. Tax reform was one of the big pro-business policies that investors were banking on early this year after Republicans swept control of Washington, though expectations have dimmed in recent months.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.16 percent from 2.20 percent late Thursday. The two-year yield dipped to 1.32 percent from 1.33 percent and the 30-year yield slipped to 2.75 percent from 2.77 percent.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 109.27 Japanese yen from 109.51 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1865 from $1.1806, and the British pound rose to $1.2877 from $1.2802.

COMMODITIES: Benchmark U.S. crude added 31 cents to $47.74 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 19 cents to $51.85 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline was close to flat at $1.55 per gallon, heating oil was virtually unchanged at $1.63 per gallon and natural gas fell 6 cents to $2.92 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold rose $3.50 to $1,295.50 per ounce, silver rose 10 cents to $17.07 per ounce and copper gained a penny to $3.04 per pound.