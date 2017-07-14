CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Court records show West Virginia Tax Department officials have filed four new liens for almost $1 million against Tams Management Inc., one of the coal companies owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the liens are for unpaid severance taxes for mining coal and unpaid reclamation taxes for cleaning up abandoned mine sites.

Records on file at the Kanawha County Courthouse show Tams Management owes the state nearly $972,000 for taxes, interest and penalties.

In a statement, an attorney for James C. Justice Companies Inc. tells the newspaper that Tams Management remains committed to honoring all its tax obligations.

As governor, Justice has turned over coal company operations to his son Jay Justice.