RENO, Nev. (AP) — The state of Nevada is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a group of alcohol distributors that could jeopardize the July 1 startup of the first recreational sales of marijuana in the state.

Carson City District Judge James Wilson granted a temporary restraining order May 30 blocking the licensing of pot distributors until he can hold a hearing on the lawsuit filed by the Independent Alcohol Distributors of Nevada.

The distributors say the ballot measure voters approved in November legalizing recreational marijuana dictates that alcohol distributors get the first shot at pot distribution licenses.

The Nevada Department of Taxation says the measure allows for existing medical marijuana dispensaries to play that role on a temporary basis if necessary from July 1 until the end of the year.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.