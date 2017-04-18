Ending days of social media speculation over whether Starbucks would be offering a “Unicorn Frappuccino,” the coffee company on Tuesday confirmed that it would indeed be offering the brightly hued, coffee-free sweet drink.

The pinkish-purple-and-blue Unicorn Frappuccino is made with sweet pink powder blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup, layered with a sour blue drizzle, then topped with vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of sweet pink and sour blue sprinkles.

“Like its mythical namesake, the Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème comes with a bit of magic, starting as a purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” the company said in its news release. “But give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart. The more swirl, the more the beverage’s color and flavors transform.”

It will be available for a limited time, from Wednesday through Sunday, while supplies last.

After photos of bags of pink powder popped up online earlier this month, supposedly posted by some Starbucks employees, rumors swirled that Starbucks would be offering a Unicorn Frappuccino, according to Snopes.

The drink jumps on a social media trend of “shimmering unicorn-themed food and drinks,” the company said.