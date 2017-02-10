Starbucks is launching a “social gifting” feature on the popular WeChat messaging and calling app in China, allowing users to send a Starbucks beverage or gift card that is instantly redeemable at a nearby store.

The move is part of Starbucks’ effort to expand its reach both digitally and in China, where the company already has about 2,500 stores and plans to have 5,000 by 2021.

The new social gifting feature, created with WeChat, allows users to select from certain Starbucks gifts on the app, and then add a personal message with text, image or video. It is then saved in the recipient’s WeChat app and redeemable at any Starbucks in Mainland China.

WeChat parent company Tencent has been growing its WeChatPay service, which allows users of the app to transfer money to other users, and to make payments both online and offline with participating retailers, according to TechCruch.

The app also takes advantage of the growing popularity of social gifting in China, particularly during the lunar new year, when people traditionally give red envelopes filled with cash. Tencent, as well as competitors Baidu and Alibaba, have all launched the ability to give online red envelopes.