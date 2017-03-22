Starbucks is holding its annual shareholders meeting — its last with Howard Schultz as CEO — Wednesday morning at Seattle’s McCaw Hall.

Some 3,300 Starbucks employees, shareholders and guests are expected to attend the annual extravaganza where the company recaps notable accomplishments of the past year, outlines its direction for the next year, and usually welcomes a surprise guest star (last year, it was musician Alicia Keys).

Perhaps in response to the furor unleashed earlier this year when Schultz said Starbucks was pledging to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide over the next five years, the company planned at the annual meeting to emphasize hiring on a number of fronts.

The company plans to announce at the meeting that:

Its previously stated plan to open 12,000 new stores globally over the next five years will result in more than 240,000 jobs worldwide. That includes 3,400 stores, representing 68,000 jobs, in the U.S.

It has reached its goal of hiring 10,000 U.S. military veterans and active-duty spouses a year ahead of schedule. The company set a new, expanded goal of hiring a total of 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2025.It also plans to dedicate 100 more military family stores — those Starbucks stores located close to military bases and operated by veterans and their supporters — across the U.S. in the next five years.Starbucks has taken considerable flak over the past two months for Schultz’s pledge to hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years for its stores in 75 countries — a pledge Schultz made in response to an executive order from President Donald Trump temporarily banning all refugee entry into the U.S.

It has exceeded its goal of hiring by 2018 10,000 young Americans who aren’t employed or in school to help them enter the workforce. Starbucks said it has already hired 40,000 such youths, and has expanded its hiring goal to 100,000 by 2020.

It will team up with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (the UN’s refugee agency), the International Rescue Committee, Tent Foundation, and No One Left Behind to reach its goal of hiring 10,000 refugees worldwide by 2022. Starbucks will work with the organizations to reach refugee candidates, provide skills training and connect candidates to job opportunities.

The company also said it would expand its partnership with Arizona State University to offer more individualized help to applicants who need additional assistance in meeting admission requirements. Starbucks partners with ASU to offer tuition reimbursement for eligible employees enrolled in ASU’s online program.