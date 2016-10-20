Like those already in the works for Shanghai and New York City, the Tokyo location will be 13,000 square feet, twice the size of the original Roastery in Seattle.

Starbucks plans to open its fourth Reserve Roastery in 2018 in Tokyo, Chairman and CEO Howard Schultz said.

Like those already in the works for Shanghai and New York City, the Tokyo location will be 13,000 square feet, twice the size of the original Roastery in Seattle that opened in 2014.

The Roastery format, likened by some to a coffee playground in the spirit of Willie Wonka, is more than a showpiece, Schultz said in an interview.

Just like any Starbucks location, he said, “It has to be a profitable store, and it can’t be a vanity play.”

So far the Roastery format, pitching the company’s more exotic high-end coffees and offering glimpses into the production process, has “far exceeded our expectations,” he said.

He said the Shanghai Roastery is due to open in 12 months. The New York location, across from Google’s offices at W. 15th Street and 9th Avenue in Manhattan, could be a 24-hour-a-day operation once it opens in 2018, Schultz said.

Starbucks expects to open additional Roastery locations in the U.S. and internationally, he said.

In addition to serving as a demonstration platform for the company’s Reserve coffees and new ways of serving coffee, “It shines a halo on the Starbucks brand, it brings customers from all over the world to Starbucks,” said Schultz.