Starbucks plans to give out some free coffee drinks over the next few days — but only at certain stores, on certain dates, at a certain time.

Starbucks plans to give out some free coffee drinks over the next few days — but only at certain stores, on certain dates, at a certain time.

The coffee chain is hosting what it’s calling “Pop Up Cheer Parties” over the next 10 days at a total of 1,000 Starbucks locations.

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 100 U.S. Starbucks stores a day are hosting these events from 1-2 p.m. local time, during which customers can get a free tall espresso beverage — such as a latte or mocha — of their choosing.

The location of these parties changes each day and can be found at starbucks.com/cheer.

More than 15 Starbucks stores in the Greater Seattle area will be taking part in the parties.

All company-operated U.S. Starbucks stores (except in Alaska) will also give out “Cheer Cards,” while they last, with offers such as 50 percent off any lunch item. Those items are redeemable after 11 a.m. through Jan. 2.

There are about 7,800 company-operated Starbucks stores in the U.S.