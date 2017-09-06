Starbucks has named Rosalind Brewer as chief operating officer and group president, effectively the second-highest position after president and CEO Kevin Johnson. She is the first woman, and first African American, to hold such a post at Starbucks.

Starbucks has named Rosalind Brewer as chief operating officer and group president, effectively the second-highest position after President and CEO Kevin Johnson.

Brewer, who in January was added to the Starbucks board of directors, was a longtime executive at Wal-Mart and its Sam’s Club unit, and previously spent 22 years at Kimberly-Clark.

She is the first woman, and first African American, to hold such a post at Starbucks.

Along with the COO title, she will serve as group president for a central constellation of Starbucks’ units: its operating businesses across Canada, the U.S. and Latin America, as well as the global functions of supply chain, product innovation, and store development organizations.

In a regulatory filing, Starbucks said Brewer will be paid an annual base salary of $1 million, and on joining the company will receive a signing bonus of $1 million and a $7 million equity award.

“Roz is a world-class operator and executive who embodies the values of Starbucks. She has been a trusted strategic counselor to me ever since she joined our board of directors, and I deeply value her insight, business acumen, and leadership expertise,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am honored that Roz is joining Starbucks in this capacity and playing an important role with an accomplished team of senior leaders that reflects the strength and diversity of our organization.”

In a statement, Brewer said, “ I am so honored to have the pleasure of working with the Starbucks leadership team to realize our highest of aspirations for the company and I look forward to working closely with the astute and talented leaders across the enterprise.”

Brewer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Spelman College and attended an advanced management program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Her past senior leadership positions include five years with Sam’s Club, the $56 billion members-only warehouse club channel of Wal-Mart Stores, six years in executive roles for Wal-Mart and 22 years at Kimberly-Clark, Starbucks said.

Brewer will be based at the company’s Seattle headquarters beginning Oct. 2.