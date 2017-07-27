NEW YORK (AP) — Starbucks plans to shutter all its Teavana stores as it seeks to improve its financial performance.
The company says it will close all 379 Teavana locations over the coming year. It acquired the mall-based stores in 2012. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson noted declining foot traffic at malls.
Starbucks also reported global sales growth of 4 percent at established locations, fueled by higher average spending per visit. But the frequency of customer visits was flat from a year ago. Sales at established location in its Asia unit rose just 1 percent.
For the quarter, Starbucks Corp. earned $691.6 million, or 47 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, it earned 55 cents per share, in line with Wall Street expectations. Total revenue was $5.66 billion, less than the $5.76 billion expected.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Are Seattle housing prices headed for a crash? | Jon Talton