SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Starbucks aims to drum up holiday sales with promises of free espresso drinks this season — as long as you’re in the right store.
Starting Friday, select Starbucks stores will host 1,000 Pop Up Cheer Parties over 10 days, where customers can enjoy free tall handcrafted espresso beverages, from mochas to chestnut praline lattes.
The event will be held at 100 Starbucks stores in the U.S. per day, from 1-2 p.m. local time, over 10 days. The locations will change daily and will be listed on starbucks.com/cheer and Twitter with the hashtags #FindCheer #10daysofcheer.
Customers also can visit participating Starbucks stores to receive a “cheer card” that will provide discounts on beverages, lunch items and other items for 10 Days of Cheer.
Most Read Stories
- King County Sheriff Urquhart told investigators to ignore woman’s claim he raped her, documents say
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.