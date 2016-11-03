The coffee-shop chain also announced a 25 percent dividend increase.

NEW YORK — Starbucks reported a 23 percent rise in profit in its fourth quarter, thanks to rising sales at its coffee shops and benefiting from an extra week in the period.

The company’s results beat Wall Street expectations, and it announced a 25 percent increase in its dividend.

Starbucks shares rose nearly 2 percent after the market closed Thursday.

The Seattle-based company reported net income of $801 million, or 54 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter. That’s above the 55 cents per share analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $5.71 billion, beating the $5.69 billion analysts expected.

Starbucks will pay shareholders a dividend of 25 cents next month, up from 20 cents.

Starbucks stock rose 93 cents to $52.70 in early after-hours trading Thursday. Starbucks shares have dropped 14 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 2 percent.