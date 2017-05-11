LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is scheduled to receive an honorary degree from New Mexico State University.

The school recently announced that Johnson will be honored Saturday at the university’s commencement ceremony. Johnson attended NMSU from 1978 to 1981 and received his bachelor of arts degree in business administration with a major in business systems.

He joined Starbucks in 2009 as a member of its board of directors following stints at IBM, Microsoft, and Juniper Networks. In March 2015, Johnson became Starbuck’s president and chief operating officer and assumed the role of CEO in April of this year.

Johnson says he discovered his passion for technology and business at New Mexico State.