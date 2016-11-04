NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Starbucks Corp., up 98 cents to $52.75

The giant coffee-store chain turned in quarterly earnings that easily beat forecasts.

GoPro Inc., down 78 cents to $11.16

The maker of wearable cameras reported a 40 percent drop in revenue and gave a negative outlook for the holiday season.

CBS Corp., up $1.51 to $57.01

The media company reported earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

Weight Watchers International Inc., up 88 cents to $10.88

The weight loss company’s earnings came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Monster Beverage Corp., down $4.98 to $135.23

Earnings and revenue at the maker of energy drinks fell well short of what investors were expecting.

Stamps.com Inc., up $6.30 to $101.25

The company reported third-quarter earnings that easily surpassed analysts’ forecasts.

Fluor Corp., down $6.99 to $44.80

The engineering and construction company issued a disappointing forecast for full-year results.

Symantec Corp., down $1.96 to $23.49

The data-security company forecast earnings that were lower than what Wall Street analysts were expecting.