NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Starbucks Corp., up 98 cents to $52.75
The giant coffee-store chain turned in quarterly earnings that easily beat forecasts.
GoPro Inc., down 78 cents to $11.16
The maker of wearable cameras reported a 40 percent drop in revenue and gave a negative outlook for the holiday season.
CBS Corp., up $1.51 to $57.01
The media company reported earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.
Weight Watchers International Inc., up 88 cents to $10.88
The weight loss company’s earnings came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.
Monster Beverage Corp., down $4.98 to $135.23
Earnings and revenue at the maker of energy drinks fell well short of what investors were expecting.
Stamps.com Inc., up $6.30 to $101.25
The company reported third-quarter earnings that easily surpassed analysts’ forecasts.
Fluor Corp., down $6.99 to $44.80
The engineering and construction company issued a disappointing forecast for full-year results.
Symantec Corp., down $1.96 to $23.49
The data-security company forecast earnings that were lower than what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
