NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Conn’s Inc., up $2.45 to $10.90

The furniture and mattress retailer announced a deal with Progressive Leasing to offer lease-to-own options to its customers.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $30.13 to $173.93

The lighting maker’s second-quarter profit and sales disappointed analysts.

Staples Inc., up 85 cents to $9.51

The Wall Street Journal said the office supply company is talking to private equity firms about a potential sale.

General Communication Inc., up $12.83 to $33.39

The Alaskan telecommunications company agreed to be bought by Liberty Interactive for $32.50 per share, or about $1.1 billion.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down 71 cents to $22.49

The retailer said a key measure of its sales has been weaker than analysts expected in the first quarter.

Seadrill Ltd., down 93 cents to 74 cents.

The offshore drilling contractor said shareholders are likely to suffer losses as it works to restructure its business.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp., up 92 cents to $62.71

Energy companies turned higher Tuesday as the price of oil increased.

Capital One Financial Corp., down 54 cents to $85.26

Banks and other financial companies continued to trade lower following Monday’s slump in bond yields.