ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis jury has rejected a woman’s claim that Johnson & Johnson baby powder contributed to her ovarian cancer.
The 11-1 verdict came Friday in a lawsuit filed by 55-year-old Nora Daniels, of Columbia, Tennessee, against Johnson & Johnson and Imerys Talc, a talcum powder supplier.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lF7Q0Z ) the verdict for Johnson & Johnson came after three previous St. Louis juries found against the company in similar lawsuits. Those verdicts last year awarded a total of $197 million to the plaintiffs.
About 2,000 state and federal lawsuits have been filed against the company claiming a link between the powder and ovarian cancer.
Daniels said that she used Johnson & Johnson’s talcum powder from 1978 to 2013, when she was diagnosed with ovarian and uterine cancer.
