ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area businessman and three other men will have a hearing Tuesday in federal court after being accused of kidnapping and beating a man over three days.
Court records say BAM Brands president and CEO Todd Beckman and three others — Blake Laubinger, Caleb Laubinger and Kerry Roades — held the man from Nov. 21 to 23. Court documents indicate the man’s parents paid a ransom of about $27,000 before he was released.
The four are charged with kidnapping and their detention hearing will be Tuesday in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://j.mp/2fWSAta) lawyers for Beckman and Blake Laubinger say their clients will plead not guilty. An attorney for Caleb Laubinger didn’t return a message seeking comment. Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Roades.
___
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
