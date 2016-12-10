COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan naval troops have fired warning shots to break up a protest by striking dock workers who have held up a Japanese vessel for four days at the island’s southern international port.
Navy spokesman Akram Alavi said navy troops entered the Hambantota port from the sea Saturday using navy boats and dispersed the protesting workers with warning shots. The protesters had been preventing the Japanese vehicle carrier Hyperion Highway from leaving the port.
He says after navy’s intervention, the ship sailed Saturday afternoon toward its next destination, Oman.
Temporary workers at Hambantota port have been engaged in a strike since Tuesday, demanding they should be made permanent employees of the state-run Sri Lanka Ports Authority which manages island nation’s ports.
Most Read Stories
- Sexless marriage worries husband | Dear Carolyn
- Live updates on Seattle-area snowfall: Schools delayed, canceled as snow turns to rain VIEW
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- Look: Washington Crew uses Husky Stadium snow to send a message about UW football vs. Alabama
- Where did the most snow fall? Here are totals from around Western Washington
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.