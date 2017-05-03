There is enormous pressure on Sprint to make a merger deal, with billions of dollars of debt coming due and a network that needs investment.

Sprint suffered its first loss of customers in two years, complicating Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Claure’s aggressive turnaround efforts before an expected consolidation of the wireless industry.

Even with offering the cheapest unlimited data plans in the U.S., Sprint lost 118,000 monthly subscribers in the fourth fiscal quarter, according to a statement Wednesday. That’s far short of the 56,000 customers Sprint garnered a year earlier and the 88,000 gain that was projected by analysts.

The results underscore the difficulty Sprint faces in both adding new customers and turning a profit — a feat that only its smaller rival, Bellevue-based T-Mobile US, has managed to pull off in recent quarters amid a price war that has roiled the mobile-phone industry.

The Overland Park, Kansas, company also is drowning in debt. Total debt rose to $40.9 billion from $37.3 billion a quarter ago — and up from $33.9 billion a year earlier, the company said. Sprint had $10.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, with $1.2 billion in loans available through equipment suppliers that can be used toward network gear.

The stock fell 14.3 percent to $7.77 Wednesday. The shares had climbed 7.7 percent this year through Tuesday.

The unexpected loss of subscribers and swelling debt load add pressure on Sprint heading into a potentially more deal-friendly period under the Donald Trump administration.

The company is still mired in fourth place in the U.S. wireless market, and a merger with T-Mobile remains the most obvious way to better take on AT&T and Verizon Communications.

There is enormous pressure on Sprint to make a deal, with billions of dollars of debt coming due and a network that needs investment.

Masayoshi Son, chairman of Tokyo-based SoftBank Group and Sprint’s largest shareholder, considered buying T-Mobile in 2014, before abandoning the effort when officials at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department signaled they were against a theoretical merger.

“We’ve seen lots of interest from different parties to engage in talks,” Claure said on an earnings call Wednesday. “If the offer is right, if someone is willing to pay a premium, we’d consider selling. We will choose the option that maximizes shareholder value.”

But it’s still early in the process. “We haven’t even started to talk to all the potential partners,” Claure said.