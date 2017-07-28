Sprint has proposed a merger with Charter Communications, according to The Wall Street Journal, but it is far from guaranteed that cable company Charter would ultimately agree to such a deal with the wireless carrier.

Sprint has proposed a merger with Charter Communications, according to The Wall Street Journal. But it is far from guaranteed that cable company Charter would ultimately agree to such a deal with the wireless carrier, the Journal said Friday.

Charter and Comcast have been in exclusive negotiations for two months with Sprint, talking about possible mobile partnerships and equity investments.

Before starting the discussions with the two cable companies, Sprint had been discussing a possible merger with Bellevue-based rival T-Mobile US.