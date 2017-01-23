NEW YORK (AP) — Sprint is buying a 33 percent stake of the Tidal, the music streaming service owned by artists like Jay-Z, Madonna and Kanye West.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
Tidal has a more than 42.5 million song catalog and 140,000 videos. It’s available in more than 52 countries. The partnership will include Tidal and its artists making exclusive content for Sprint’s new and current customers. Sprint has 45 million retail customers.
Jay-Z and the other artist-owners will continue to run the Tidal service.
Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure will join Tidal’s board.
