The wireless carrier has had positive merger discussions with Bellevue-based T-Mobile US and Charter Communications, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said.

Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure said a decision on possible mergers is close at hand, potentially setting a new course for a company that has slashed costs amid mounting subscriber losses.

The company has had positive merger discussions with Bellevue-based T-Mobile US and Charter Communications, Claure said Tuesday on a conference call with reporters. “I believe the interest is high from both parties,” he said.

Claure added that merger talks will come to an end in the “near future.”

The CEO’s comments helped lift Sprint shares 11.2 percent Tuesday.

The stock had already risen after Sprint reported that its latest quarterly profit beat even the best analyst estimate, providing evidence that lower network spending and other expense reductions are helping the company stabilize itself before potential deals.

Chairman Masayoshi Son has set his sights on a possible merger with Charter, the second-largest U.S. cable provider. Son, who is also chairman of Sprint parent SoftBank Group, has secured about $65 billion in financing for a possible offer by the Japanese company for Charter, according to people familiar with the plan.

The most recent plan by Son would have SoftBank, which owns 84 percent of Sprint, acquire the rest of the carrier for a premium, then buy Charter for cash and stock, the people said.

Claure may be optimistic. Charter has publicly said it’s not interested in acquiring Sprint, and talks with T-Mobile were on hold in July while Sprint was in exclusive talks on a reselling deal with cable partners.

T-Mobile didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

While Sprint has booked a decade of losses and piled up about $41 billion in debt, the company also has valuable assets including the largest holdings of airwaves and an estimated $34 billion in tax credits that could benefit a merger partner.

On Tuesday, Sprint reported a surprising loss last quarter of 39,000 customers, even as the company gave away a full year of unlimited data to new subscribers. The offer accounted for just 1 percent of new customers, the CEO said. Analysts had forecast an increase of 127,452.

The shortfall comes after all three of Sprint’s larger rivals added users in the latest period, underscoring the challenges in the business and the pressure on SoftBank to find financial salvation through a merger.

Sprint reported net income of $206 million, up from a loss of $302 million a year earlier. Analysts expected a loss of $79.9 million.

Craig Moffett, an analyst with MoffettNathanson, has warned investors over the past three years that Sprint has been patching holes in its finances to buy enough time to find a deal partner. The risks of that strategy are starting to be exposed, Moffett wrote in a note Tuesday.

“Like an unsold house that has sat too long on the market, an asset that has been shopped too often without success takes on an air of taint,” Moffett wrote.