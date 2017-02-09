AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sperm bank has been cited two days after a sheriff’s deputy died from inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save an employee.
News outlets report that the Georgia Department of Insurance issued a cease and desist order Tuesday against the Xytex sperm bank in Augusta and its supplier, AirGas Inc., regarding the liquid nitrogen tank that killed 57-year-old Richmond County Sheriff’s Sgt. Greg Meagher.
Authorities say Meagher died Sunday when he went in to rescue an employee who was trying to shut off a leak.
The employee was listed in critical condition Wednesday. Three other deputies were also injured, but they’re expected to recover.
Most Read Stories
- Nordstrom shares climb despite tweet attack from Trump over Ivanka fashion line
- Watch: Grizzly bear and arctic fox play in Seattle's rare snow at Woodland Park Zoo | Woodland Park Zoo WATCH
- Moving to Canada no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
Xytex assured clients in a statement Wednesday that all tissue is still safely stored.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.