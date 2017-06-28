NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

General Mills Inc., up 90 cents to $56.42

The maker of cereals and packaged foods had a better fourth quarter than investors expected.

Spectranetics Corp., up $7.95 to $38.35

The medical device company agreed to be bought by Dutch conglomerate Phillips for $38.50 a share, or $1.68 billion.

Cal-Amp Corp., up $1.19 to $20.44

The wireless communications company had a better first quarter than Wall Street anticipated.

Staples Inc., up 77 cents to $9.93

The Wall Street Journal reported that the office supplies retailer agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore Partners. The deal was announced after the market’s close.

Paychex Inc., down 97 cents to $57.65

Investors weren’t pleased with the payroll processor and human resources company’s annual projections.

MetLife Inc., up $1.56 to $54.54

Banks and other financial companies traded higher as bond yields and interest rates increased further.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., down 17 cents to $13.23

Technology companies continued to struggle and lagged the rest of the market Wednesday.

KB Home, up $1.24 to $24.06

The homebuilder reported strong earnings, and the limited number of homes on the market should keep prices up.