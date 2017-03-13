TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s largest utility has found a buyer for its stake in a pipeline project that’s designed to carry Marcellus Shale natural gas from northern Pennsylvania to New Jersey.
The PennEast pipeline said Monday that Spectra Energy Partners has agreed to buy PSEG’s 10 percent equity stake in the roughly 120-mile, $1.2 billion pipeline project. Spectra’s stake will go from 10 percent to 20 percent under the arrangement.
A PSEG spokesman says financial details are not being made public.
The company has said it plans to remain a customer of the pipeline. Spokesman Mike Jennings says PSEG wants to focus on its core business of running and building power plants.
Most Read Stories
- South Everett family, ‘still in shock,’ mourns teen killed by falling tree
- How getting too close to old flames can burn new relationships | Dear Carolyn
- Free agent offensive lineman T.J. Lang rejects Seahawks offer to sign with Detroit Lions
- Adrian Peterson makes trip to Seattle, but decision may not be quick
- Seahawks give OL Luke Joeckel $7 million guaranteed, and not everyone thinks that's a good idea
The pipeline is awaiting approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
Environmental groups oppose the project.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.