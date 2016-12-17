Some of the week’s best quotes from business happenings in Seattle and elsewhere.
“This just adds fuel to the fire.”
Yahoo critic Eric Jackson on revelation that the company had suffered the world’s biggest hack, compromising more than 1 billion user accounts
“I didn’t know you could turn a big company around that much.”
Smartsheet exec Brent Frei, on Microsoft’s new commitment to cloud computing
“We hid.”
Yousef Khalidi, among the first Microsoft engineers working on cloud computing, on its initial stealth approach
“We will do our best to lessen the impact.”
Boeing Vice President Elizabeth Lund on how the steep 777 production cut just announced will affect the program’s thousands of workers
“The skyline should be absolutely saturated with cranes … That’s not what you see in Vancouver.”
British Columbia real-estate expert Thomas Davidoff on the lack of construction in a city where housing prices rose 40 percent in a year
