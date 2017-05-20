This week’s best quotes in business come from a homebuilder, a doctor, a former Navy captain and others.

By
The Seattle Times

“You wind up working the weekend. That’s been my entire career.”

Cybersecurity researcher Ray Pompon of F5 Networks

on when hackers launch attacks

such as the recent WannaCry ransomware outbreak.

“They have a smiley-face logo instead of a Navy uniform.”

Rick Nielsen, former U.S. Navy captain, on the group he now leads as manager at an Amazon fulfillment center.

“We’ll do OK.”

Homebuilder Jimmy Tang, who paid $427,000 for a wrecked West Seattle home and replaced it with one priced at $1.2 million.

“What I would like to see more from Oregon entre­pre­neurs generally is shooting higher and talking louder.”

Josh Hartung, CEO of Portland autonomous

driving startup PolySync

“It has been literally an uphill battle the whole way.”

Dr. Erika Bliss, CEO of primary-care

provider Qliance, which is shutting down.

Seattle Times staff