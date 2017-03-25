This week’s best business quotes range from British Columbia’s shortage of tech workers to the turnaround prospects for Sears.

British Columbia technology minister Amrik Virk, talking about a shortage of university graduates with the skills needed to help its tech companies grow.

Sean Benson,

farm manager

in Yakima County, about preparations for another season of growing hops.

Ken Perkins, head of research firm Retail Metrics, about Sears Holdings’ financial struggles.

Amazon seller Lori Jurans, who helped create insurance that protects merchants if they are suspended by the company.

Grocery-industry consultant Roger Davidson, on why Albertsons is considering a bid for 250-store organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market.