This week’s best business quotes range from British Columbia’s shortage of tech workers to the turnaround prospects for Sears.
“We’ve run out of young people.”
British Columbia technology minister Amrik Virk, talking about a shortage of university graduates with the skills needed to help its tech companies grow.
“We’re not here to beat nature into submission. We’re here to coax it along.”
Sean Benson,
farm manager
in Yakima County, about preparations for another season of growing hops.
“They’re past the tipping point … They’ve been delusional about their ability to turn around the business.”
Ken Perkins, head of research firm Retail Metrics, about Sears Holdings’ financial struggles.
“You’re guilty until proven innocent, and that did not sit well with me.”
Amazon seller Lori Jurans, who helped create insurance that protects merchants if they are suspended by the company.
“They’re looking to add some sex appeal.”
Grocery-industry consultant Roger Davidson, on why Albertsons is considering a bid for 250-store organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market.
