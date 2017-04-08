This week’s best business quotes cover Blue Origin, Bertha, body cameras and Boeing’s first 737.
“We’re only at about halftime.”
Joe Hedges, the state’s Highway 99 administrator, on the work that still lies ahead after digging machine Bertha completed its 1.7-mile tunnel.
“at best unethical and at worst illegal”
Body-camera supplier Vievu, criticizing rival provider Axon’s one-year-free offer to police departments.
“My business model right now for Blue Origin is I sell about a billion a year of Amazon stock and I use it to fund Blue Origin.”
Jeff Bezos, explaining the ‘robust’ business model he has for financing his Kent-based space company.
“We were hoping to eventually sell enough to break even.”
Brien Wygle, the pilot who commanded the first Boeing 737 flight, 50 years ago Sunday.
“That will be a threat to Starbucks for sure.”
Analyst Stephen Dutton on the combination of Panera Bread with the many coffee and food brands owned by JAB Holdings, among them Peet’s and Krispy Kreme.
