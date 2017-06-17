The week’s best business quotes address survival strategies, income taxes and cardiac arrest.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“In general, we have not been trendy.”

Derrick Morton, CEO of FlowPlay,

a Seattle video-game maker,

on the company’s survival strategy

 

“Saving 16 minutes is likely to be clinically important.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Authors of a medical journal article that found cardiac-arrest victims could be reached more quickly by drone than by ambulance.

“Boeing will do what it needs to do to survive. So will I.”

An anonymous analyst

at Boeing’s Shared

Services Group, reacting to news it will move hundreds of jobs to Arizona.

 

 

“What really makes an unfavorable business climate is tents lining highways.”

Ned Friend, a Seattle resident testifying at the council hearing on proposed local income tax.

 

 

“We’d like to see the city better manage the revenue they already receive.”

Washington Policy Center exec Paul Guppy, taking the opposite view.

 

 

 

 

Seattle Times staff