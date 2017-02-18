Boeing’s outlook and the unionization vote at its Charleston complex are among this week’s top quotes. So are opinions about Snapchat and climate change.

Aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia on the nearly $30 billion in 787 production costs Boeing projects will be recouped from future revenue.

Doug Palen, a Kansas grain farmer who’s a climate-change realist who won’t utter the words “climate change.”

Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business, on Snapchat’s reliance on users under the age of 25.

Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith, talking about the rising trend of government-sponsored cyberattacks.

A mechanic at Boeing’s South Carolina plant

who backed the Machinists and laments

employees’ overwhelming vote against unionizing.