This week’s top quotes range from the state of diversity at Boeing to advice from the SEC on hunting down whistleblowers.

By
The Seattle Times

“I grew up in Alabama. I’ve seen prejudice … I haven’t experienced that at Boeing.”

LaDonna Perkins, a 25-year-old African-American engineer at Boeing

“Companies that focus on finding a whistle-blower rather than determining whether illegal conduct occurred are severely missing the point.”

Jina Choi, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s San Francisco office, commenting on charges that Seattle-based banking company Homestreet settled for $500,000.

“When you dig in, two big titans clashing, what good is that? It’s not good for either of us, it’s not good for the industry.”

Peggy Johnson, Microsoft’s executive vice president of business development, on turning around a contentious relationship with Samsung

“This property isn’t for everyone. But it is so cool.”

Ronald Rae, owner of a two-story treehouse on the Magnolia bluff that’s up for sale for $475,000.

