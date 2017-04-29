This week’s best business quotes come from a nostalgic Boeing retiree, a tired Starbucks barista, and an airline analyst worried that labor is winning too much.
“There’s no secret menu. We would never create anything that made us more work.”
A Starbucks barista
in downtown Seattle, denying baristas invented a “secret” Dragon Frappuccino to replace the briefly available Unicorn drink.
“In the end, there will be some minor changes to NAFTA and victory will be declared.”
Former Reagan administration trade official Clyde Prestowitz on how he sees President Trump’s NAFTA stance playing out.
“Different people from all over the company played basketball and got to know one another. There was great camaraderie across Boeing.”
Boeing retiree
Most Read Stories
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the second and third rounds
- Seahawks trade with Falcons, 49ers to move out of first round of 2017 NFL Draft, now have 10 picks WATCH
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- Woman stabbed to death in Ballard
Joe Slepski, on the Oxbow gym complex for employees that closed down on Friday.
“This is frustrating. Labor is being paid first … again. Shareholders get leftovers.”
Citi analyst
Kevin Crissey, complaining that American Airlines proposed pay raises for pilots and
flight attendants two years before contract talks.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.