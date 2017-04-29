This week’s best business quotes come from a nostalgic Boeing retiree, a tired Starbucks barista, and an airline analyst worried that labor is winning too much.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

“There’s no secret menu. We would never create anything that made us more work.”

A Starbucks barista

in downtown Seattle, denying baristas invented a “secret” Dragon Frappuccino to replace the briefly available Unicorn drink.

“In the end, there will be some minor changes to NAFTA and victory will be declared.”

Former Reagan administration trade official Clyde Prestowitz on how he sees President Trump’s NAFTA stance playing out.

“Different people from all over the company played basketball and got to know one another. There was great camaraderie across Boeing.”

Boeing retiree

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Joe Slepski, on the Oxbow gym complex for employees that closed down on Friday.

“This is frustrating. Labor is being paid first … again. Shareholders get leftovers.”

Citi analyst

Kevin Crissey, complaining that American Airlines proposed pay raises for pilots and

flight attendants two years before contract talks.

Seattle Times staff