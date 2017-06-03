The week’s best business quotes range from the technology of driverless cars to the future of discounts on passenger jets.

By
The Seattle Times

“The mom-and-pops are scared. It’s created havoc.”

Sean Flynn, head of the Rental Housing Association of Washington, on landlords’ lawsuit against Seattle’s law limiting move-in fees.

“You can’t afford to miss a single object because that object could be a person.”

Austin Russell, CEO of Luminar Technologies, on the lidar systems used by autonomous cars to scan their surroundings.

“SUVs are popular because of utility, and this is an SUV that doesn’t have a lot of utility.”

Jake Fisher of Consumer

Reports, on Tesla’s Model X sport- utility vehicle

“There for sure will be good deals in the coming years. Airbus and Boeing have sold far too many aircraft to the Gulf.”

Lufthansa Chief Executive Officer Carsten Spohr, in a video on considering plans to slow deliveries

of 777X jets.

