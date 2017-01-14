The week’s top business quotes range from Trump on the drug industry to Ballmer on the iPhone.

By
The Seattle Times

“There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance.”

A 2007 quote by then-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, as recounted on the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs unveiling Apple’s iPhone

“They’re getting away with murder.”

President-elect Donald Trump, saying at his news conference that he’d force the drug industry to bid for government business.

“We continue to operate in an environment characterized by fewer sales opportunities and tough competition.”

John Hamilton, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of engineering, on the buyouts and layoffs coming at Boeing

“We’ve got more restaurants than we’ve got bodies to fill them.”

Bonnie Riggs, an analyst with the research firm NPD, on restaurant closures as customer visits decline.

“Volkswagen obfuscated, they denied and they ultimately lied.”

Attorney General Loretta Lynch, announcing charges against six high-level VW employees from Germany in the automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal

