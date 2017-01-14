The week’s top business quotes range from Trump on the drug industry to Ballmer on the iPhone.
“There’s no chance that the iPhone is going to get any significant market share. No chance.”
A 2007 quote by then-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, as recounted on the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs unveiling Apple’s iPhone
“They’re getting away with murder.”
President-elect Donald Trump, saying at his news conference that he’d force the drug industry to bid for government business.
“We continue to operate in an environment characterized by fewer sales opportunities and tough competition.”
John Hamilton, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of engineering, on the buyouts and layoffs coming at Boeing
“We’ve got more restaurants than we’ve got bodies to fill them.”
Bonnie Riggs, an analyst with the research firm NPD, on restaurant closures as customer visits decline.
“Volkswagen obfuscated, they denied and they ultimately lied.”
Most Read Stories
- Victims’ loved ones share their pain as Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov is sentenced to life WATCH
- Seattle’s Mayor Murray kills city-run bike-share program
- State by state, map shows most binge-watched TV shows
- Seahawks vs. Falcons: National media predictions for NFC divisional round matchup VIEW
- 13 of the worst events that happened on Friday the 13th
Attorney General Loretta Lynch, announcing charges against six high-level VW employees from Germany in the automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.