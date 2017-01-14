The week’s top business quotes range from Trump on the drug industry to Ballmer on the iPhone.

A 2007 quote by then-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer, as recounted on the 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs unveiling Apple’s iPhone

President-elect Donald Trump, saying at his news conference that he’d force the drug industry to bid for government business.

John Hamilton, Boeing Commercial Airplanes vice president of engineering, on the buyouts and layoffs coming at Boeing

Bonnie Riggs, an analyst with the research firm NPD, on restaurant closures as customer visits decline.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch, announcing charges against six high-level VW employees from Germany in the automaker’s emissions-cheating scandal