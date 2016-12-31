Speaking of Business brings you some of the week’s best quotes in our pages.

“He had a presence that made you feel like you wanted to work hard … because you had so much respect for him.”

Liane Wilson, a longtime executive of Washington Mutual, talking about former WaMu CEO Lou Pepper,

who died this month

“That dirt hasn’t seen the light of day since 1968.”

Jason Clark, Boeing vice president of 777 operations, pointing to soil unearthed by construction crews as they revamp a 777 assembly bay.

“There’s crazy cat people pretty much everywhere. We’re very anti-social. But we have the internet, and we have this.”

Karen Easterbrook, a manager in Microsoft’s research organization who helps put together the Cats of Microsoft fundraising calendar.

“A 7-year-old will point out every single time you’re breaking the rules.”

A mother who, in exchange for limiting her child’s access to an iPad, allows her

to police her parents’ use

of their cellphones

during family time.

