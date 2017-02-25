The week’s best business quotes cover a dangerous house, an evolving retailer, and an undocumented Boeing price cut.
“Friends and family were like, ‘Oh my gosh you bought it? That’s crazy.’ ”
Developer Jimmy Tang, who paid $427,000 for a toxic West Seattle house — and demolished it.
“This city really is made up of renters. But we’re not part of the conversation.”
Zachary DeWolf, president of the Capitol Hill Community Council, on the need for a renters’ commission in Seattle.
“Nordstrom is a victim of its own success.”
Analyst Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail, on Nordstrom’s growing online sales coming at the expense of store visits.
“I refer you to the White House.”
Air Force spokesman Col. Pat Ryder, unable to explain President Trump’s claims he negotiated a $1 billion price cut for Boeing’s Air Force One replacements.
