The week’s best business quotes come from Elon Musk, Sir Richard Branson, NYT technology reporter John Markoff and others.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk,

after the company’s historic launch

of an orbital rocket using a recycled booster that had flown before and then landed intact.

New York Times technology reporter John Markoff, on public-relations executive Pam Edstrom, who died March 28.

Aviation consultant Robert Mann,

on aerospace supplier Zodiac’s

delays in delivering luxury seats for Boeing 777s and Airbus planes.

Sir Richard Branson, on his early promotional efforts for the

Virgin brand he started.

Ken Cassar, an analyst

at Slice Intelligence, on Amazon’s pitch to big packaged-goods companies that they should bypass retailers

and sell directly to consumers

using Amazon.