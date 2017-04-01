The week’s best business quotes come from Elon Musk, Sir Richard Branson, NYT technology reporter John Markoff and others.
“This is a huge day. My mind’s blown, frankly.”
SpaceX founder Elon Musk,
after the company’s historic launch
of an orbital rocket using a recycled booster that had flown before and then landed intact.
“She was the architect, she created the image for Microsoft.”
New York Times technology reporter John Markoff, on public-relations executive Pam Edstrom, who died March 28.
“It’s not just seatless in Seattle, it’s seatless in Toulouse.”
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The end is near for Bertha: After nearly 2 miles in 4 years, tunnel machine about to break through
- Watch: Largest model of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner completes its first flight WATCH
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- AG sues Tim Eyman for $2M, says he profited from campaigns
Aviation consultant Robert Mann,
on aerospace supplier Zodiac’s
delays in delivering luxury seats for Boeing 777s and Airbus planes.
“I had to jump in balloons and fly around the world, and jump off mountains and literally, you know, make every attempt to kill myself in order to get the brand well-known.”
Sir Richard Branson, on his early promotional efforts for the
Virgin brand he started.
“Fear, more than anything else, may compel these companies to pay attention.”
Ken Cassar, an analyst
at Slice Intelligence, on Amazon’s pitch to big packaged-goods companies that they should bypass retailers
and sell directly to consumers
using Amazon.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.