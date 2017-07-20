This week’s best business quotes cover Amazon, T-Mobile and the challenge facing women rising to the top of public companies.
“It’s still a tough, tough glass ceiling.”
Laurie Stewart, president and CEO of Sound Financial Bancorp, on the shortage of women leading public companies.
“Impending doom hasn’t manifested itself.”
Roger Dow, CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, on 2017
international visitors to the U.S., which rose despite warnings that President Donald Trump’s policies would depress tourism.
“Sears is largely conceding defeat to Amazon.”
Digital consultant Cooper Smith on Sears decision to sell Kenmore appliances through Amazon.
“I’m not sure any of this will work, but that’s where they are headed.”
Wedbush
Securities analyst, on Amazon’s bid to expand its food business through meal kits.
“Our performance broke records and probably the hopes and dreams of a few folks at Verizon and AT&T.”
T-Mobile US CEO John Legere, on the company’s better-than-expected second-quarter results.
