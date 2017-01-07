The week’s best business quotes address the Amazon Spheres now under construction in downtown Seattle, the guilty plea of local developer Lobsang Dargey, and the idea that police could tap your Amazon Echo device.
“The idea of a conservatory, if you will, came to mind… What would Kew Gardens look like if they were built today?”
Amazon real estate chief John Schoettler, comparing the company’s Spheres project to London’s venerable botanic garden.
“Mr. Dargey exploited the dreams of his investors to line his own pockets.”
U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes after developer Lobsang Dargey pleaded guilty to defrauding Chinese EB-5 investors.
“It’s gone in a nanosecond.”
Mike Grady, president and chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Bain, on how quickly the scarce local home listings attract offers.
“Then you’d have a microphone in someone’s house.”
UW School of Law professor specializing Ryan Calo on the possibility that police could obtain a warrant to activate Amazon’s Echo digital assistant in a suspect’s home.
“We continue to experience declining traffic in our stores where the majority of our business is still transacted.”
Terry Lundgren, Macy’s chairman and CEO, announcing the 68 locations, among them Everett Mall, it plans to close by midyear. He said its online business, though smaller, is doing better.
